Financial Analysis: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants 4.24% 10.39% 2.97%

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.62 -$89.74 million $0.36 23.42

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Taco Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California Beach Restaurants and Del Taco Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

