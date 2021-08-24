Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,897 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

