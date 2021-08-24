Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 86,370 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $592,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

