Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 86,370 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 86,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $592,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.