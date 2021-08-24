Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 14,544 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $314.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

