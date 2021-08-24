Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.67 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,372,000.

IJR opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

