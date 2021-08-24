Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 59.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

