Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

