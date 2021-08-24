Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Decreased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,431 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,747,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 1,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

