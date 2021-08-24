FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $137.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock remained flat at $$40.38 during trading hours on Monday. 68,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,208. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FB Financial by 801.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

