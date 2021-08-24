Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 11,400,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DASH opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

