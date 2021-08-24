FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $742,614.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00824435 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

