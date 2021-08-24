Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

