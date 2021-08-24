Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at KeyCorp

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

