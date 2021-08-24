Express (EXPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of Express stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Express news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.