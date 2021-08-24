Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.21. 106,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,786. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

