EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

EXFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of EXFO by 3,934.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 582,234 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth about $2,031,000. Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $527,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,417. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $359.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.