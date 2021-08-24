Exeedme Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $40.19 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00125282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00157989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,417.03 or 0.99909051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.76 or 0.00996170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.56 or 0.06622964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.