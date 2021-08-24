Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $575.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

