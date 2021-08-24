Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

