Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

