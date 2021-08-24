Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.