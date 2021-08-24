Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 481 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

