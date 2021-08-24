Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 225 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

