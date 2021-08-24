Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Exact Sciences worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.