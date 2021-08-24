Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €42.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.39 ($33.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

