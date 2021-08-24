Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.55. Evolus shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,355 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,634. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Evolus by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 415,801 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

