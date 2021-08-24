Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Evogene alerts:

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Evogene by 43.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evogene by 65.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.