Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,474. Everi has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

