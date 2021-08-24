Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $158.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

