Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.