Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.