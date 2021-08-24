eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Insider Thomas Enraght-Moony Acquires 400,000 Shares

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

EVE stock opened at GBX 3.23 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.76. eve Sleep plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Get eve Sleep alerts:

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.