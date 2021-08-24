Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Middlefield Banc Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.