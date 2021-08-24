Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $61.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

