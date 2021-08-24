Equitable Trust Co. Sells 10,804 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,111 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,804 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $153.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

