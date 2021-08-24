Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.85 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.