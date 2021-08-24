Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

