Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Equitable worth $55,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 136,660 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Equitable by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

