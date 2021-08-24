Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,525,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $12.31 on Tuesday, hitting $823.26. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 219.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

