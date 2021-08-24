Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

