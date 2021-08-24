Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 19.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

