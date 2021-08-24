Enigma (ENG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.14 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Enigma has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00545982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003271 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.00 or 0.01223377 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

