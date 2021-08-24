Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 6,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

