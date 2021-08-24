Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,057. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

