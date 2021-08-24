Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0437 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $105,396.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00129529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00158406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,333.53 or 1.00146240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01000075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.30 or 0.06746236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

