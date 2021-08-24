Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after buying an additional 292,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 303,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

