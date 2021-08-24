Empowered Funds LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 2,181,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
