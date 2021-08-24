Empowered Funds LLC Invests $3.97 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 2,181,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

