Empowered Funds LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up 1.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Shares of IMOM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.33.

