Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 66,633 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. 1,202,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.