Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

NYSE LLY opened at $267.82 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.